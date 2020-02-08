A Grimes County jury found a man guilty of 10 counts of possession of child pornography, officials said.
According to the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Wade Harrell Thomson was pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy near Roans Prairie in January 2015. During the stop, the deputy conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle after finding narcotics paraphernalia and located a duffle bag with items the deputy believed could be an “abduction kit.” A teenage girl was in the car with Thomson, authorities said.
Inside the bag, the deputy found a cellphone that Thomson said he used for photo storage. Thomson told the deputy the phone had no service, provided the pattern code for the lock screen and told the deputy to try to make a call, which he did. While attempting to end the call and return to the home screen, the deputy inadvertently opened the photo gallery on the phone and saw child pornography, authorities said.
A search warrant was executed on the phone, and 4,000 images and videos of child pornography were found, the DA’s office said.
Each count is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison. The DA’s office has filed a motion to stack the sentences.
Thomson will be sentenced at a later date by 12th District Court Judge Donald Kraemer.
