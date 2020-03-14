A Grimes County man was sentenced this week to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and the sexual assault of underaged girls.
According to the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, Deeldre Trevon Richardson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of sexual assault on Thursday. He was sentenced by 506th District Judge Albert McCaig Jr.
Officials say Richardson was charged with sexual assault in 2017 when he was about 18, after he was accused of assaulting two women below the sate’s age of consent. In August 2018, he was involved in a robbery of a convenience store in Navasota, officials said. During that incident, he held the store’s clerk at gunpoint, taking money out of the register before fleeing on foot with a co-defendant.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison, while sexual assault is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.