A 34-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in Madison County after he allegedly rammed a vehicle with his own and shot at several people.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, first responders from several law enforcement agencies were alerted to an incident that reportedly took place along F.M. 1452. A woman traveling in a car with her children had been rammed by a vehicle driven by Adam Carter, whom she knew, authorities said. After ramming the vehicle, Carter allegedly stopped along the road and fired shots. The woman was able to escape but wrecked her vehicle.
A passer-by gave the woman and children a ride, and Carter fired a shot at that vehicle, authorities said. A manhunt lasted four hours before Carter was taken into custody and booked in the Madison County Jail.
He is charged with at least one count of attempted murder, and more charges are expected to be filed, authorities said.
