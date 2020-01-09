A 58-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and evading arrest charges.
According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Brazos County sheriff’s deputies noticed a defective tail light on Charles Dutcher’s truck on April 21, 2017. When authorities attempted to stop Dutcher, who was on Texas 6 near OSR, he exited the highway and turned onto F.M. 2818. He then increased his speed in an attempt to avoid deputies, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour and driving on the wrong side of the road. The chase continued onto Mumford Road, where authorities say he ran several stop signs. He eventually turned down a dead-end road and stopped when the roadway ended. He was not cooperative and had to be subdued with a taser, officials said.
Dutcher was charged with driving while intoxicated with two or more prior convictions and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Authorities said Dutcher had five previous DWI convictions in Galveston and Rockwall counties in 1995 and Montgomery County in 2011. He also has previous convictions for assault on a public servant, driving with a suspended license and failure to identify to police.
He received a 25-year sentence on each charge, which will run concurrently.
