A Bryan man wanted in connection to a June 3 shooting that left a 32-year-old dead has been arrested in Austin.
According to Bryan police, Ayrian Brown, 24, was arrested in Austin on a pardon and parole warrant and a warrant on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Brown was sought in the shooting death of Derrick O'Bryant Smith, 32, who was shot in a drive-by shooting in the 1100 block of Clark Street around 11:30 p.m. June 3.
Authorities are still looking for 24-year-old Demetrius Thomas and Deshawn Franklin, 18, in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.
