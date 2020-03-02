A Midland man accused of causing a fatal car crash early Saturday in Bryan didn’t have a driver’s license or auto insurance and told officers that he had been drinking “all night,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Colton Howard Bradley, 21, remained in the Brazos County Jail Sunday night with bail set at $57,000.
He was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and one count of causing an accident without insurance.
According to the police report, Bradley drove through a red light at the intersection of Briarcrest Drive and East 29th Street in Bryan just before 5 a.m. Saturday, causing a pickup that was traveling west on Briarcrest Drive to slam into the car’s passenger door. The collision caused the car to strike a third vehicle, police said.
An officer and bystander performed CPR on the car’s passenger, James Ross Ragsdale, 27, of Bryan, but he was pronounced dead after arriving at CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Center’s emergency room.
The driver of the pickup suffered a sternal fracture, according to the police report, and the pickup’s passenger was treated for a spinal fracture. The driver of the third vehicle had minor injuries, police said.
Bradley admitted to being intoxicated and told an officer that he had two shots and three beers at a bar in Bryan, according to the police report.
Video from traffic cameras indicated the light had been red for at least 30 seconds prior to Bradley’s vehicle entering the intersection, according to the report.
Bradley has been convicted of driving with an invalid license three times, the report states, most recently in June in Midland.
Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Intoxication assault with a vehicle is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
