A man is in critical condition after he was shot Tuesday night during a fight in Navasota, authorities said.

According to Navasota police Chief Shawn Myatt, officers believe two men were engaged in a fistfight in the 600 block of North Wades Way around 9 p.m. Tuesday when one man shot the other. The victim was life-flighted to an area hospital in critical condition, and the alleged shooter was taken into custody, Myatt said.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning. Myatt said the shooting is likely an isolated incident, and the public is not believed to be in danger.

