A Bryan man was arrested Friday after authorities executed a search warrant on a home and discovered cocaine.
According to Bryan police, authorities suspected drug-related activity at a home in the 1300 block of Fannin Street and executed a search warrant Friday. Officers said a small quantity of cocaine was found floating in a toilet, and Guadalupe Adelaido Alva, 51, had been standing outside the bathroom at the time he was detained. Police said two other people in the home said they had obtained crack cocaine from Alva, and more cocaine was found in Alva’s car.
He is charged with dealing 1.4 grams of cocaine, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $10,000 bond.
