A Bryan man was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of Panera Bread.
According to police, 28-year-old Robert Taylor took a vehicle that was left running while the owner went into the restaurant on University Drive.
Officials said an officer was able to catch up to the vehicle and pull Taylor over after he had driven the vehicle to the area of Texas 6 and F.M. 2818.
Taylor was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony punishable by up to 2 years in jail and a fine up to $10,000. He remained in the Brazos County Jail Friday morning with bail set at $5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.