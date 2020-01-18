A Bryan woman was arrested Thursday after authorities said methamphetamine and several stolen credit cards and documents were found in her car.
According to Bryan police, authorities were called Thursday about a woman, later identified as Angela Kaye Windham, 42, passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle parked in front of a store on Texas Avenue. Witnesses told police she had been in this condition for hours. Paramedics were dispatched, and Windham awoke. Police asked if she was having a medical episode, and she said she was not. She consented to a search for her vehicle.
Inside, police said they found a small quantity of meth, two syringes and a makeup bag containing 10 items belonging to nine people. Among the items were a passport, insurance card and debit cards.
Windham is charged with fraudulent use of 10 pieces of identifying information, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; possession of 0.5 grams of meth, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a sate jail and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $22,350 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.