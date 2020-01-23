A College Station man was arrested this week, accused of burglarizing a local apartment in December to assault a woman.
According to police reports, shortly after midnight on the morning of Dec. 5, a woman placed a call to police to report that her friend had just been assaulted. Officers responded to a unit at The Vintage apartments on Southwest Parkway in College Station, where they met with the caller and the alleged victim. Police could see that the victim’s mouth was swollen and bleeding profusely, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Both women reported that a man — later identified by police as Arterrick Marquis Shirley, 27 — had shown up at the apartment earlier, shouting and banging on the front door. The victim said that Shirley is a family member of her boyfriend. Shirley demanded through the door that the victim hand over her boyfriend’s property. The victim gathered up her boyfriend’s belongings and attempted to place them outside for Shirley without letting him inside, but he wedged his foot in the door. When Shirley realized the belongings did not include a quantity of cash, he managed to force his way into the apartment.
The victim said Shirley entered the home and punched her in the face. Her friend corroborated this statement. The friend said she then convinced Shirley to leave. The victim was able to provide police with text messages and Facebook conversations between her and someone nicknamed “LoCo” and “Bro” who looked like the suspect. This person had requested money from the victim.
A warrant was issued for Shirley’s arrest, and he was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with burglary of a habitation to commit assault, a second degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in jail and $10,000 in fines. Bond is set for him at $25,000.
