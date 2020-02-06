A College Station woman has been arrested in connection to the theft of laptops from a local business, police say.
According to Bryan police, a 24-year-old woman was arrested early Wednesday on accusations she shoplifted more than $100 worth of groceries from a Wal-Mart. She also was charged with a warrant out of College Station on accusations she pawned a laptop stolen from a recently burglarized business.
Nift Networks had been burglarized on Jan. 10, and a large quantity of laptop computers were stolen. Last week, police were told someone had pawned a stolen computer at a Bryan shop. The seller has been identified as the woman arrested on the shoplifting charge, a police report notes.
Last week, authorities pinpointed the woman to a College Station motel and arrested Travis Lee Sanders, 29, of Bryan on theft charges and Michael Allen Crenshaw, 25, on drug charges. She and a second woman were not arrested at that time.
The woman is charged with theft, violation of bond on a drug charge and giving a false statement to obtain money, all misdemeanors. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $6,000 bond.
The Eagle’s policy is generally not to identify those arrested on misdemeanor charges.
