A 24-year-old Snook man has been arrested in connection to the Friday slaying of Loretta Lynn Aguirre, police said late Tuesday.
According to the Bryan Police Department, Ike Dashawnne Newton was arrested Tuesday after arriving at the department to be interviewed. According to a press release, police believe Newton is the only person involved in Aguirre’s death.
Aguirre, 53, was found dead at her home at the Twin City Condominiums at 1107 Verde Drive on Friday evening. Another person was in the home at the time and was not injured.
Newton is charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable by life imprisonment. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $300,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.