An armed man attacked a jogger Saturday morning and was later tracked down by police K-9s and arrested, authorities said.
According to a press release issued by the Texas A&M University Police Department, shortly before 6:30 a.m., a jogger reported he was running along the intersection of University Drive and Polo Road when a man with a gun jumped on the victim from behind. The man tried to pry the victim’s wedding ring from his finger and dropped his gun, police said. He ran from the area. Authorities later determined the weapon was an airsoft gun. The victim was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.
College Station police assisted UPD, and a CSPD K-9 tracked down Demontreyon D. Jackson, 18, of Houston at a nearby apartment building, authorities said.
He is charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; and misdemeanor charges of evading arrest on foot, failure to identify and false report to a police officer. He remained in the Brazos County Jail late Saturday. A full bond amount has not been set for Jackson.
