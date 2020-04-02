A third woman has been arrested in connection to a November theft at Victoria’s Secret, during which, authorities say, almost $4,000 worth of merchandise was taken in five minutes.
Tyana Tayon Webber, 18, of Bryan was arrested Tuesday. Skylett Deshona Duffie, 20, of Navasota, was arrested in November, and Kaylee Keauna Robertson, 24, of Bryan, was arrested in December.
According to College Station police, on Nov. 6 three women entered the Victoria’s Secret store in Post Oak Mall at 7:46 p.m. and worked together to fill a store bag and a trash bag, while one woman carried clothes in her hands. The three left the store by 7:51 p.m. and had taken 34 pairs of pants and leggings, 24 tops and 13 sports bras, police said. A mall security guard followed a trail of clothes to the parking lot, where he saw three women climbing into a car.
Webber is charged with theft of $3,952 in clothing, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond. Robertson was released on Feb. 11 on $152,000 bond, and Duffie was released Nov. 30 on $35,000 bond.
