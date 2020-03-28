Two Lubbock residents were arrested at a College Station motel on Thursday on charges they used violence to force two women into prostitution.
According to College Station police, around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, authorities received a call from a woman who said her daughter and a friend may have been forced into prostitution. She believed that someone was holding the women captive in a College Station motel room.
Authorities responded to the motel and spoke with Christopher Ryan Scott, 47, and Veronica Lee Willis, 45. Officers held Scott on an aggravated robbery charge out of Tom Green County.
Officers spoke to two women found in two motel rooms who were taken to a local hospital. The women gave corroborating stories about how they had been forced against their will to have sex with customers in various Texas cities. The women said if they did not comply with a customer’s sexual request, Scott would beat them and Willis would threaten them.
Willis and Scott are charged with compelling prostitution by force, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines. Willis is being held in the Brazos County Jail on $20,000 bond, while Scott is being held on $520,000 bond.
