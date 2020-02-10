Bryan police released video of a person of interest in a case involving the theft of tools from a pawn shop in December.
According to police, the tools were stolen from Cash America Pawn on Texas Avenue South on Dec. 11.
Anyone with information is asked to call Bryan police at 209-5540 or CrimeStoppers at 775-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.