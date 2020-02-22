A woman with warrants out of Harris County led Brazos Valley authorities on a chase through two counties before she was arrested Friday, officials said.
According to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling near Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas 21. The vehicle did not stop and led law enforcement from various Brazos Valley departments on a chase, officials said.
The vehicle eventually stopped in the front yard of a home on County Road 428 in Burleson County. A woman emerged from the vehicle and attempted to run but was quickly caught, deputies said. The woman had active warrants on charges of evading arrest and resisting arrest out of Harris County. She also was wanted locally on forgery charges.
Kayli Nicole Bullock, 24, is charged with forgery, tampering with physical evidence and evading arrest with a vehicle, all third-degree felonies each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. She is also being held on a Harris County warrant on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.
Bullock is being held in the Brazos County Jail. Bail had not been set late Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.