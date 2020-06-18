A woman was sentenced this week to five years in prison for causing a fatal 2019 accident in Madison County.
April Towery, 43, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault following the March 29, 2019 accident on Texas 75 about 5 miles north of Madisonville. The accident killed 55-year-old Bill Brewer of Madisonville and seriously injured a passenger in his vehicle.
Towery agreed to plead guilty to the charges after an emotional meeting last month with the woman who was injured and Brewer’s family, Madison County District Attorney Brian Risinger said Wednesday.
Risinger said the meeting was a healing process for everyone involved.
Towery’s two five-year sentences will run concurrently, Risinger said.
