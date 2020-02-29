An elderly woman escaped serious injury in downtown Hearne on Friday after her vehicle crashed through a vacant business space, authorities said.
According to Hearne Police Department’s Lt. Miguel Vasquez, officers were dispatched to a building in a downtown shopping center on South Magnolia Street at around 2 p.m. Friday. A 99-year-old woman’s vehicle had hit the front of a building.
Authorities believe the woman’s car had driven out of a parking lot across the street and jumped the curb before hitting the building. While the vehicle received major damage, the driver was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital. Authorities are continuing to investigate, but Vasquez said police do not believe the woman was impaired. A report will be submitted to the Department of Public Safety’s medical advisory board.
Barriers have been placed around the building until code enforcement staff can examine damages. No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.