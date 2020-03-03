Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in today’s primary election.
Registered voters can cast ballots in either party’s primary.
Voters will need to present a valid photo ID before being allowed to vote. The seven acceptable types of photo ID are a Texas driver’s license, Texas election identification certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a handgun, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate that includes a photo or a U.S. passport.
Brazos County voters will select nominees for county attorney, 272nd District Court judge, sheriff and Precinct 1 county commissioner in the Republican primary. Democratic primary voters will decide the race for a District 14 state representative nominee.
Eleven Republicans and three Democrats are running to represent the 17th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
During early voting, 7,197 Republicans and 4,567 Democrats voted.
To view sample ballots, visit brazosvotes.org.
Voters may cast a ballot at any polling place.
Brazos County polling places
• Millican Community Center, 22284 Pierce St., Millican
• Galilee Baptist Church, 804 N. Logan, Bryan
• Zion Church of Kurten, 977 N. F.M. 2038, Kurten
• Parkway Baptist Church, 1501 Southwest Parkway, College Station
• College Heights Assembly of God, 4100 Old College Road, Bryan
• First Baptist Church of Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive, Bryan
• Beacon Baptist Church, 2001 East Villa Maria Road, Bryan
• Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive, Bryan
• Brazos County Administration Building, 200 S. Texas Ave, Bryan
• Memorial Student Center, Texas A&M campus, Room 2406, College Station
• G.W. Williams Tabernacle, 311 Waco St./1216 Eureka St., Bryan
• Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Station (Brushy), 6357 Raymond Stotzer Parkway, College Station
• Lincoln Center, 1000 Eleanor, College Station
• College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Avenue, College Station
• College Station School Administration Building, 1812 Welsh Ave., College Station
• Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church, 1228 W. Villa Maria Road, Bryan
• Castle Heights Baptist Church, 4504 E. Texas 21, Bryan
• St. Francis Episcopal Church, 1101 Rock Prairie Road, College Station
• A&M Church Of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station
• Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 S., College Station
• Arena Hall, 2906 Tabor Road, Bryan
• Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive, Bryan
• Wellborn Community Center, 4119 W. Greens Prairie Road, Wellborn
• Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 Texas 6 S., College Station
• Church of The Nazarene, 2122 E. William J. Bryan Parkway, Bryan
