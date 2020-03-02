Voters will to go the polls Tuesday in a primary election that could narrow the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls.
Eleven candidates have filed to run in the Republican primary to represent the 17th Congressional District, making it the largest GOP field in 16 years. Three more candidates are seeking to win the Democratic primary for that seat.
Other contested races in Brazos County’s Republican primary are for 272nd District Court judge, county attorney, sheriff and Precinct 1 county commissioner. Democratic primary voters will decide the race for a District 14 state representative nominee.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For a list of voting locations, visit brazosvotes.org.
