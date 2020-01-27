Of the three Bryanites who star in the recently wrapped Rekindling Christmas, only one actually attended Bryan High School where some filming took place.
Ashley Atwood was on the school’s Shy-Annes drill team and graduated in 1999. Raini Rodriguez left Bryan to pursue an acting career before high school, and Michael Patrick Lane attended College Station schools.
Ultimately, it did not matter where they went to high school or how long they stayed in Bryan, the city is still home to all three.
“I grew up around the area. My brothers went here. … My dad graduated from Bryan High,” Rodriguez said on set earlier this month. “To sort of come here and see a piece of my family history walking around these halls, it’s great. It’s crazy. That’s the only way to describe it. It’s crazy to just sort of come home.”
Rodriguez attended Fannin Elementary School and Sam Rayburn Intermediate School before leaving for Los Angeles in 2005, at the age of 11, but she had been to the high school for UIL and dance competitions.
“It’s surreal,” she said of being part of a project filming in Bryan. “I’m a product of Bryan, Texas. I’m a native.”
Much of her family still lives in Bryan, and their tire shop is still in town. Some of the restaurants where she and her family enjoy eating are in the movie.
Lane said he felt more relaxed filming this movie than others.
“I know this and this was home for so long, and I like the people here as a whole,” he said. “The community here is much different from other places.”
Lane’s time with Brazos Valley Troupe helped foster a love for acting and fine tune his skills before working with Nikki Pederson Talent, of which Rodriguez is also an alumna.
At 17, though, Lane had drifted away from acting to turn his attention toward finding a more secure profession. But at 21, Pederson approached him and got him back into auditions.
“[Pederson] saved me from the path that was never meant for me and kicked my butt into the path that I was on that always felt right that I had gotten off of to please other people,” he said.
Rodriguez worked with Pederson as a child, but the movie gave her a glimpse also of what life would have been.
“It was really cool to come back here and just sort of, walk the halls, see what it would have been like and how big the school changes are. It’s phenomenal to be back and bring a piece of Hollywood to my hometown,” she said. “I love it.”
Rodriguez said she would watch TV and movies growing up and knew she wanted to be an actress. She works with Pederson’s current clients and said she is happy to be able to show people that it is possible to make it in Hollywood.
“It’s so important to me to go out and follow my dreams, reach for the stars, but then at the same time, come back home and show everybody here like, ‘Hey, if you want to be an actor, you can do it,’” she said. That applies for any profession, whether as a doctor or teacher in Bryan or elsewhere, she added.
Pederson said she is proud to have two of her alumni and three Bryan natives bringing the movie to their home.
“I’m just super proud that it’s kind of come full circle back around to have them, to have our kids here who are from Bryan in the film,” she said. “It just kind of makes it all real.”
After 21 years of Nikki Pederson Talent, she said, it is fun to have that work lead back to Bryan, where the community can be involved.
“Then, when it makes it on television, the community can see it, and they recognize the buildings and they’ll recognize the people and the extras, and it’s fun,” she said.
Rodriguez advised young actors to find what they are passionate about and find a program they like that will support that.
“I, personally, got started a lot at Fannin Elementary of just my school plays and sort of just jumping into that and getting my hands into anything and everything that I could when it came to the art: school plays, talent shows, music, anything that I could do, I wanted to do it,” she said.
“I just suggest you find what you love and then go for it, and along the way, allow yourself to grow and learn. … But above all, just give it your all and from your heart. Don’t ever do anything half. My dad always said, ‘Whatever you put in is whatever you get out,’ and I’m a firm believer in that. So if you give it, you know, 110%, you’ll get 110% results, and I think that’s the most important thing to remember.”
