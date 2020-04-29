In what is traditionally a month of nightly community gatherings, fasting, prayer and study, members of the Islamic Community of Bryan-College Station have altered their observation of the holy month of Ramadan.
Ramadan, which began the evening of April 23 and will end with the Eid celebration on May 24, includes daily fasting from food and drink, including water, between sunrise and sunset.
Anwer Ahmed, president of the Islamic Community, said Ramadan is also, for many, a time of thoroughly reading or reciting the Koran, and of increased charitable actions and contributions.
“It essentially has to do with developing the connection with your creator,” Ahmed said. “You are choosing to give up things that are normally permissible for you, but for the sake of God and the love of God, you are giving up these basic things that are essential for your survival.”
For Muslims around the world, explained local pharmacist and ICBCS mosque member Tasneem Bedair, the daily fasts culminate in a communal dinner known as iftar.
Asked what her spiritual life has been like during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bedair chuckled and said, “isolated.”
“This is the first Ramadan we are experiencing without getting together in the mosque, without having our regular iftar every day or our regular prayer, unfortunately,” Bedair said. “It’s strange. It’s making this Ramadan very strange, because Ramadan was about gathering and about praying together and worshipping together.
“We’re doing all of this — worshipping and fasting and breaking our fasts at sunset — and doing this solo or with our families. We are experiencing something we have never seen before, flying Ramadan solo,” Bedair said.
In place of the traditional iftar dinners, ICBCS has organized evening meals for some members to pick up at the mosque to have ready to eat at sunset.
On Monday evening, a steady stream of the mosque’s members came through to pick up the meals. Some people exchanged greetings and lingered for physically distant conversation, with others leaving quickly.
ICBCS member Abdallah Mirza is helping to coordinate the meals, which are distributed Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. throughout Ramadan. Mirza said Monday’s food came from Khairullah, a grocery store on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Gloves on, Saad Naseem, Ahmed El-Kady and Zaki Mohsin joined Mirza in distributing the meals.
“It’s about community and continuing to bond with each other. It’s a way of trying to make what we can of it,” Mirza said.
Like many houses of worship since mid-March, ICBCS has been providing online resources, video lectures and messages to community members. Ahmed, the ICBCS president, facilitates youth educational programming via Zoom and posted a recent video to the community on overcoming adversity — and the mosque’s Facebook page has posted links with a variety of content.
“That’s life, and you take advantage of whatever opportunities God has given you — because even though there are certain things we cannot do, there are other things we can do,” Ahmed said. “We can still connect with our family and our friends through social media and phone calls. It’s not the same, but at least those options are there.”
Dr. Ibrahim El Nihum is a neurosurgeon at Baylor Scott & White and a member of ICBCS. He expressed sadness at the inability to gather in person at the masjid, or mosque.
“We usually get together and eat together and pray together — and that’s a big part of Ramadan, actually,” El Nihum said. “People tend to flock there to mosques during Ramadan even more than normal. Of course we miss that.”
With phone calls, texts and FaceTime calls, the community is remaining in frequent contact, he said.
Professionally, El Nihum said that fasting while working has not negatively impacted him in past years, and that he often feels “even more energetic than usual” during Ramadan.
“At work, while you are in surgery, the time goes so fast,” he said. This year, El Nihum said, the pandemic has meant that his workload has been much lower than normal, with many surgeries canceled or postponed in recent weeks.
“We’re opening up slowly now,” he said.
Bedair works at a Walmart pharmacy in College Station, and described her work during the pandemic as challenging.
“Setting aside my religion, just as a pharmacist, period, work has been very stressful from the beginning of the pandemic in March,” she said.
Bedair said the mosque gives her a sense of belonging and support, even during the pandemic-induced isolation.
“This Ramadan, we are celebrating it virtually with our community and stay connected as much as we can,” Bedair said. “I just want everyone in the larger community to know that we are all in together. We are all experiencing the same thing and same social isolation and the same psychological effects. We are just trying to pray and worship to the best that we can during this time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.