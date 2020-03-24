You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article.
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
remaining of
We hope you will enjoy this free article on The Eagle. You're entitled to view 11 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
Already have access?
Log In
Create an account or activate digital
Sign Up
Four additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported to the Brazos County Health District on Tuesday. One of the new positive cases reported today has been hospitalized, according to the health district.
Brazos County now has 16 total positive cases of the new coronavirus.
Of the 16 cases, 12 are travel related and four have no travel history and are believed to be community spread. Of Brazos County's positive cases, 15 cases are at home doing self-care, a health district email stated.
Brazos County and the cities of Bryan and College Station jointly announced Monday a two-week shelter-in-place order beginning tonight at 9 p.m. with the intent of limiting the spread of COVID-19.
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
Signs around B-CS
1 of 15
How The Eagle covered the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. Here's a clipping from July 13, 1918.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.