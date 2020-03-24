20200320 PRESSER MM 03

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan speaks during a press conference about novel coronavirus at the Brazos County Health Department building in Bryan on Friday, March 20, 2020. 

 Michael Miller/The Eagle

Four additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported to the Brazos County Health District on Tuesday. One of the new positive cases reported today has been hospitalized, according to the health district.

Brazos County now has 16 total positive cases of the new coronavirus.

Of the 16 cases, 12 are travel related and four have no travel history and are believed to be community spread. Of Brazos County's positive cases, 15 cases are at home doing self-care, a health district email stated.

Brazos County and the cities of Bryan and College Station jointly announced Monday a two-week shelter-in-place order beginning tonight at 9 p.m. with the intent of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

GALLERY: How The Eagle covered the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic

1 of 15

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.