James and Rebekah Ganiere are returning to Bryan next week to begin work on another Rio Vista Universal movie that will feature the city as its backdrop.
The couple previously was in Bryan at the start of the year to film the movie Rekindling Christmas, which is based on Rebekah Ganiere’s book of the same title and stars several Bryan natives.
The new movie, No More Goodbyes, also was written by Rebekah Ganiere and will be directed by James Ganiere.
Those who want to volunteer to be part of the film can reach out to the production staff at casting@riovistauniversal.com. The production team also is looking for a 1950s to 1980s vintage station wagon, an older American-made pickup, a white van to use as a news van and a post-World War II “craftsman-style home” that has décor from 30 years ago or can be made retro with vintage décor.
The crew will arrive next week, and production is expected to begin June 29.
