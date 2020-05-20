Grimes County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 89.
All 24 of the new cases are men who are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates. None are hospitalized. There have now been 61 cases of COVID-19 among TDCJ inmates in Grimes County.
State prison officials announced last week that they would begin widespread testing of inmates.
Grimes County officials reported Wednesday the county has 76 active cases with 12 recoveries and one death related to the virus.
