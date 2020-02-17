ONGOING
Brazos County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays. 201 N. Texas Ave., Bryan. All ages. Immunizations are $10 for children and $25 for adults. Immunizations are only available to those without private insurance and for children with Medicaid. 361-4440.
MOVE
MONDAY
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 5:30 p.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
TUESDAY
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Zumba Fitness Classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
WEDNESDAY
Exercise with Friends, 1 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Jazzercise, 4:45 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
THURSDAY
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
FRIDAY
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
SATURDAY
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
LEARN
MONDAY
Food for Thought – Nutritional Support Group, 12:30 p.m. Wellness Auditorium at the CHI St. Joseph Health’s College Station Hospital location. A peer led discussion group facilitated by a Registered Dietitian and make eating, not only healthy, by more fun. Registration not required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
TUESDAY
Sibling Tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of fun stuff, get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Heartsaver Pediatric First Aid CRR AED, 5:30 to 8 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Teaches students to respond to and manage illnesses and injuries in a child or infant in the first few minutes until professional help arrives. Register at 731-1231.
WEDNESDAY
Nutrition Education, 11 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Newborn Care, 6 to 9 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. This course teaches techniques to assist expectant mothers and fathers with skills needed to make breastfeeding easier. Feeding patterns, comfort strategies, homes safety, diapering and more are discussed in this informative course. Register: 731-1231.
THURSDAY
Aging & The Mind Educational Series, noon. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. A monthly presentations taking an in-depth look at how the mind changes as we age. Registration is required for those wanting lunch. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Infant CPR, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, fifth floor. This non-certification class is designed specifically for parents, grandparents, and caregivers of infants and children. Our essential hands-on practice class provides the skills and confidence to turn a life-threatening situation into a lifesaving one. This class is not booked by couple. Each person must register individually for a space in this class. $10.
SATURDAY
Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Parents to be learn the physical process and stages of labor, comfort measures, body mechanics and pain management. Register: 731-1231.
SUPPORT
MONDAY
Open Door A Road to Recovery, 6 to 8 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Bryan. In the Heritage Room.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/ or 979-704-6406.
TUESDAY
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12 step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health Support Groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
The Compassionate Friends, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. Peer support group for parents, siblings, grandparents who have experienced loss. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
Scleroderma Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. The Bank & Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 450-2456.
WEDNESDAY
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
Bariatric Surgery Support Group, noon to 1 p.m. St. Joseph Professional Building, Suite 140. Open to all patients who have had gastric bypass, the gastric sleeve or lap band. 821-7329.
THURSDAY
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
Young Adult Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. You must complete the assessment before attending this group’s session. For ages 18 to 24 who have lost a loved one. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
Caregiver Support Group, 10:30 a.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
You’ve Got a Friend (Memory Care Caregiver Support Group), 6 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
FRIDAY
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
SATURDAY
SingleMoms Created4Change support group, noon, Lincoln House of Hope, 1013 Eleanor St. in College Station. Call before attendance at 575-1034.
ONGOING
Contact the individual centers for class days, times and costs:
Alateen is a place for teens affected by someone else’s drinking. A certified sponsor is present at each meeting. For location and time, call 281-814-5781.
Bariatric post-op exercise, St. Joseph Rehabilitation Center, 1318 Memorial Drive, Bryan. Classes at the fitness studio, aquatherapy pool and cardiac rehab gym. 821-7558.
Brazos Ballroom Dance: Waltz, foxtrot, tango, quick step, Viennese waltz, rumba, cha cha, bolero, East Coast swing, West Coast swing, salsa, mambo. Offering group classes, private lessons, wedding dances and practice parties. No partner needed. www.brazosballroomdance.com or 777-6450.
College Station Parks and Recreation: Square dancing and other classes. Register at http://rectrac.cstx.gov.
Dance Center: Ballet, tap, jazz, modern, belly dance, Pilates mat and reformer, yoga fitness, prenatal yoga, meditational yoga, cardio-dance and karate fitness. www.dancecentreCS.com or 764-3187.
Peaceful Winds: Hatha yoga, chair yoga, Senior yoga, Kundalina yoga classes: www.peacefulwinds.com or 575-6078.
Susan’s Ballroom Dance: Quickstep, Argentine tango, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, salsa, rumba, samba, American dance and more. Classes for all ages and levels. www.susansballroomdance.com or call 690-0606.
University of Sidekicks, 12845 F.M. 2154, Suite 120. Self-defense classes. 661-1560.
