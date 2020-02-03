ONGOING
Brazos County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays. 201 N. Texas Ave., Bryan. All ages. Immunizations are $10 for children and $25 for adults. Immunizations are only available to those without private insurance and for children with Medicaid. 361-4440.
MOVE
MONDAY
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 North Shore Drive, Bryan. Using a combination of cardio-vascular laughter exercises, deep breathing & deeper relaxation, Laughter Yoga can offer significant health benefits as well as enhanced social engagement. No mats required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 5:30 p.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
TUESDAY
Nia Fitness, 9 a.m. Southwood Community Center. For adults 18 and older. A blend of dance, martial arts and healing arts. rectrac.cstx.gov.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Zumba Fitness Classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
WEDNESDAY
Laughter Yoga, 10 a.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 North Shore Drive, Bryan. Using a combination of cardio-vascular laughter exercises, deep breathing & deeper relaxation, Laughter Yoga can offer significant health benefits as well as enhanced social engagement. No mats required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Jazzercise, 4:45 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Forevercise, 6 to 7 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
THURSDAY
Nia Fitness, 9 a.m. Southwood Community Center. For adults 18 and older. A blend of dance, martial arts and healing arts. rectrac.cstx.gov.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
FRIDAY
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Forevercise, 10 a.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
SATURDAY
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
LEARN
MONDAY
Food for Thought – Nutritional Support Group, 1 p.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. A peer led discussion group facilitated by a Registered Dietitian and make eating, not only healthy, by more fun. Registration not required. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
TUESDAY
Childbirth Class, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The class focuses on preparation for childbirth, emphasizing the experience of labor and birth and the important role of the partner. Includes a maternity tour. Free. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Sibling Tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of fun stuff, get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
WEDNESDAY
Heartsaver First Aid CPR AED Blended Learning, 8:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Teaches students critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services arrives. $65. Register: 731-1231.
THURSDAY
A Purposeful Life Family Training Series, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Central Baptist Church, 1991 F.M. 158 Road, College Station. Program: Behavior: What to Do When Your Child is in a Crisis. Free workshop series for parents and family members of children with disabilities. cdd.tamu.edu/service-outreach/purposeful-life/.
Hospital Tour, 6 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Gives parents and siblings an opportunity to prepare for the big day by answering any questions that might help ease any anxiety and make the process more enjoyable. This tour is offered at no cost. Please note: Tours are also offered as a part of the childbirth class. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
SATURDAY
Breastfeeding Class, 9 a.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Information includes the benefits for mothers and babies, initiating feedings, maintaining a milk supply and other practical considerations. Discussion includes combining breastfeeding and working and expression and storage of breast milk. Primary support persons are encouraged to attend. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Medical Office Building, 2700 E. 29th St., Suite 140. Parents to be learn the physical process and stages of labor, comfort measures, body mechanics and pain management. Register: 731-1231.
SUPPORT
MONDAY
Eating Disorder Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Quilter’s Café at the St. Joseph Rehab Center. An informal, peer-based group for individuals living with eating disorders. Family members are also welcome. 220-2281.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/ or 979-704-6406.
TUESDAY
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12 step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health Support Groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
WEDNESDAY
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
THURSDAY
Time Like Hannah’s, 10 a.m. Fellowship Hall of Rivergate Church, 2608 E. Villa Maria Road, Bryan. A free breastfeeding Christian mothers support group led by certified lactation consultant. 979-229-1175. www.basicsforbreastfeeding.com.
Caregiver Support Group, 10:30 a.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
Young Adult Grief Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. You must complete the assessment before attending this group’s session. For ages 18 to 24 who have lost a loved one. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
FRIDAY
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
SATURDAY
SingleMoms Created4Change support group, noon, Lincoln House of Hope, 1013 Eleanor St. in College Station. Call before attendance at 575-1034.
ONGOING
Contact the individual centers for class days, times and costs:
Alateen is a place for teens affected by someone else’s drinking. A certified sponsor is present at each meeting. For location and time, call 281-814-5781.
Bariatric post-op exercise, St. Joseph Rehabilitation Center, 1318 Memorial Drive, Bryan. Classes at the fitness studio, aquatherapy pool and cardiac rehab gym. 821-7558.
Brazos Ballroom Dance: Waltz, foxtrot, tango, quick step, Viennese waltz, rumba, cha cha, bolero, East Coast swing, West Coast swing, salsa, mambo. Offering group classes, private lessons, wedding dances and practice parties. No partner needed. www.brazosballroomdance.com or 777-6450.
College Station Parks and Recreation: Square dancing and other classes. Register at http://rectrac.cstx.gov.
Dance Center: Ballet, tap, jazz, modern, belly dance, Pilates mat and reformer, yoga fitness, prenatal yoga, meditational yoga, cardio-dance and karate fitness. www.dancecentreCS.com or 764-3187.
Peaceful Winds: Hatha yoga, chair yoga, Senior yoga, Kundalina yoga classes: www.peacefulwinds.com or 575-6078.
Susan’s Ballroom Dance: Quickstep, Argentine tango, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, salsa, rumba, samba, American dance and more. Classes for all ages and levels. www.susansballroomdance.com or call 690-0606.
University of Sidekicks, 12845 F.M. 2154, Suite 120. Self-defense classes. 661-1560.
