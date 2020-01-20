EVENTS
Jan. 26: The 7th Annual College Station 10 Miler will offer runners the 10 mile, five mile, 5K and a Kid’s 1 mile on Jan. 26, beginning at 7 a.m. at College Station High School. Registration ranges from $20 to $65. For more information, visit runsignup.com.
ONGOING
Brazos County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays. 201 N. Texas Ave., Bryan. All ages. Immunizations are $10 for children and $25 for adults. Immunizations are only available to those without private insurance and for children with Medicaid. 361-4440.
MOVE
TUESDAY
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Zumba Fitness Classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
WEDNESDAY
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Jazzercise, 4:45 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Forevercise, 6 to 7 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
THURSDAY
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
FRIDAY
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. cstx.gov/seniors.
Forevercise, 10 a.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. Class includes stretching, cardio, balance and strength building while listening to great music.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
SATURDAY
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
LEARN
TUESDAY
Nutrition Education, 11 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For seniors 55 and older. cstx.gov/seniors.
Sibling Tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of fun stuff, get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
SUPPORT
TUESDAY
The Compassionate Friends, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center. Peer support group for parents, siblings, grandparents who have experienced loss. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
Scleroderma Support Group, 6 to 7 p.m. The Bank & Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 450-2456.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12 step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health Support Groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
WEDNESDAY
Adults with ADHD Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church Annex Building, 4203 Highway 6 S., College Station. Katherine Jahnke at 209-0421 or brazosvalleychadd@gmail.com.
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
THURSDAY
Children’s Bereavement: You must complete the assessment before attending the session. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
FRIDAY
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
SATURDAY
SingleMoms Created4Change support group, noon, Lincoln House of Hope, 1013 Eleanor St. in College Station. Call before attendance at 575-1034.
ONGOING
Contact the individual centers for class days, times and costs:
Bariatric post-op exercise, St. Joseph Rehabilitation Center, 1318 Memorial Drive, Bryan. Classes at the fitness studio, aquatherapy pool and cardiac rehab gym. 821-7558.
Brazos Ballroom Dance: Waltz, foxtrot, tango, quick step, Viennese waltz, rumba, cha cha, bolero, East Coast swing, West Coast swing, salsa, mambo. Offering group classes, private lessons, wedding dances and practice parties. No partner needed. www.brazosballroomdance.com or 777-6450.
College Station Parks and Recreation: Square dancing and other classes. Register at http://rectrac.cstx.gov.
Dance Center: Ballet, tap, jazz, modern, belly dance, Pilates mat and reformer, yoga fitness, prenatal yoga, meditational yoga, cardio-dance and karate fitness. www.dancecentreCS.com or 764-3187.
Peaceful Winds: Hatha yoga, chair yoga, Senior yoga, Kundalina yoga classes: www.peacefulwinds.com or 575-6078.
Susan’s Ballroom Dance: Quickstep, Argentine tango, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, salsa, rumba, samba, American dance and more. Classes for all ages and levels. www.susansballroomdance.com or call 690-0606.
SIA — Female survivors of childhood sexual abuse, A&M Methodist Church, Room 204. 281-814-5781.
University of Sidekicks, 12845 F.M. 2154, Suite 120. Self-defense classes. 661-1560.
