ONGOING
Brazos County Health Department Immunization Clinic, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to noon on Fridays. 201 N. Texas Ave., Bryan. All ages. Immunizations are $10 for children and $25 for adults. Immunizations are only available to those without private insurance and for children with Medicaid. 361-4440.
MOVE
MONDAY
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Designed to teach seniors the steps and terminology of line dancing. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 5:30 p.m. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Tai Chi, 6 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan. A class for balance and strengthening your mind and body.
Pickleball Play, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 20. Residents $15.
TUESDAY
Pickleball Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Zumba Fitness Classes, 6 p.m., New Hope Church of Navasota. Offered every Tuesday for $5.
WEDNESDAY
Pickleball Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Exercise with Friends, 1 p.m. Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Foreversize, 2:30 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Tap Dance, 1:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Bryan Municipal Ladies Golf Association, 8:30 a.m., City Course at Phillips Event Center, Bryan. Lacreesha DeFoor, 704-1200.
Jazzercise, 4:45 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
Pickleball Play, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 20. Residents $15.
THURSDAY
Pickleball Play, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 21. Residents $15.
Foreversize, 10 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Beginning Line Dance Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Foreversize, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
FRIDAY
Soul Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Lincoln Recreation Center. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Jamboree Line Dancing, 9 to 10 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For ages 55 and up and experienced line dancers. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Brazos County Senior Citizens Association: Exercise with Friends, 10 a.m. 1402 Bristol St., Bryan.
Line Dancing, 10:30 a.m. Meyer Senior & Community Center. For seniors. Cstx.gov/seniors.
Chair Yoga for Seniors, noon. Peaceful Winds Yoga. $10. www.peacefulwinds.com.
SATURDAY
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
Pickleball Play, 9 a.m. to noon. Lincoln Recreation Center. For ages 16 and up. Runs through May 16. Residents $15.
Jazzercise, 9 a.m., St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Gym. Continuous registration. For all ages and ability levels. For strength, dance, core, cardio and resistance training. Register at www.jazzercise.com or call 255-4434.
LEARN
TUESDAY
Sibling Tours, 5 p.m. CHI St. Joseph Health Hospital Lobby. Big brothers and sisters learn about becoming a sibling, get a backpack full of fun stuff, get questions answered in a personalized tour of the labor and delivery suites. Designed for children ages 2 to 8. Parents must accompany. RSVP is required. 731-1231. www.chistjoseph.org/services/maternity/sibling-tours.
Staying the Course - Self-Management Program, 1 to 3 p.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 N. Shore Drive, Bryan. This self-management program offers tools, tips, and ongoing support to help you make realistic changes to your lifestyle that have huge impacts on your overall health. Participants can enjoy some free gym classes, dietitian education, resources, and advocacy, and be eligible for a free night at the Stella Hotel. Contact Michele for more information at 731-6129.
THURSDAY
Baby Care Class, 6:30 p.m. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. Topics will include guidelines for safe sleep, diapering, car seat safety, feeding, bathing, and much more. Invaluable parenting tips and resources will help build your parenting skills. Register at events.bswhealth.com.
FRIDAY
Be Well, Active for Life: Chronic Pain, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MatureWell Lifestyle Center. For those 50 and older. This 6-week evidence-based workshop is intended for those who are dealing with a diagnosis of one or more chronic conditions that cause pain. This interactive class is designed to help you find more energy, decrease your sense of pain, improve mental health, and become more satisfied with life. The program is offered Fridays through April 24th. Registration is required and class is only open to new attendees during the first two weeks. No class on Good Friday. For more information, contact Michele at 979-731-6129 or email her at mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
SUPPORT
Alateen is a place for teens affected by someone else’s drinking. A certified sponsor is present at each meeting. For location and time call 281-814-5781.
MONDAY
Open Door A Road to Recovery, 6 to 8 p.m. First United Methodist Church, Bryan. In the Heritage Room.
Divorce Care, 6:30 p.m. Mending Hearts Grief Center, 2112 Southwood Drive, College Station. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/ or 979-704-6406.
TUESDAY
Breast Cancer/Pink Alliance Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Travis B. Bryan Jr. Community Room, located at The Bank & Trust, 2900 S. Texas Ave., Bryan. 224-3813. www.PinkAlliance.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Grace Bible Church. A Bible-based 12 step recovery program. Newcomers are welcome. www.grace-bible.org.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health Support Groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave., Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues, and separate free support group for individuals experiencing mental health or substance use disorders are held concurrently. Call 211, go to www.namibv.org or email rsvp@namibv.org for location and more information.
WEDNESDAY
The Noon Gratitude Al-Anon group, noon, A&M Church of Christ, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway, College Station. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Call 589-2314 for more information.
THURSDAY
Children’s Bereavement: You must complete the assessment before attending the session. Mending Hearts Grief Center. www.mendingheartsgriefcenter.org/grief-support/.
ADHD Support Group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church Annex Building, 4203 Highway 6 South. A group for parents of children with ADHD. Katherine Jahnke, 979-209-0421.
Brazos Valley Parkinson’s Association Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, Atrium Room. www.parkinsonsbcs.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Open House, 5:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Rehab Center Quilter’s Café. 846-0617.
FRIDAY
Celebrate Recovery, 7 to 9 p.m., Crosspoint Church, 606 E. Evans St., Hearne. A faith-based recovery program for all of life’s hurts, habits and hang-ups (alcohol, drugs, codependency, food addictions, etc.). crosspointcr@gmail.com or 220-7002.
SATURDAY
SingleMoms Created4Change support group, noon, Lincoln House of Hope, 1013 Eleanor St. in College Station. Call before attendance at 575-1034.
ONGOING
Contact the individual centers for class days, times and costs:
Alateen is a place for teens affected by someone else’s drinking. A certified sponsor is present at each meeting. For location and time, call 281-814-5781.
Bariatric post-op exercise, St. Joseph Rehabilitation Center, 1318 Memorial Drive, Bryan. Classes at the fitness studio, aquatherapy pool and cardiac rehab gym. 821-7558.
Brazos Ballroom Dance: Waltz, foxtrot, tango, quick step, Viennese waltz, rumba, cha cha, bolero, East Coast swing, West Coast swing, salsa, mambo. Offering group classes, private lessons, wedding dances and practice parties. No partner needed. www.brazosballroomdance.com or 777-6450.
College Station Parks and Recreation: Square dancing and other classes. Register at http://rectrac.cstx.gov.
Dance Center: Ballet, tap, jazz, modern, belly dance, Pilates mat and reformer, yoga fitness, prenatal yoga, meditational yoga, cardio-dance and karate fitness. www.dancecentreCS.com or 764-3187.
Peaceful Winds: Hatha yoga, chair yoga, Senior yoga, Kundalina yoga classes: www.peacefulwinds.com or 575-6078.
Susan’s Ballroom Dance: Quickstep, Argentine tango, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, salsa, rumba, samba, American dance and more. Classes for all ages and levels. www.susansballroomdance.com or call 690-0606.
University of Sidekicks, 12845 F.M. 2154, Suite 120. Self-defense classes. 661-1560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.