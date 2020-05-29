Hearne High School will hold its graduation ceremony tonight at 7 p.m. at Wood Field. Students will be seated six feet away from each other in the stadium and markings will note safe distances for families and individuals to sit in the stands. Each student received a limit of five tickets.
Guests will be asked a series of questions as they enter the parking lot and before entering the stadium to screen for signs and symptoms of possible COVID-19, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100 degrees Fahrenheit or known close contact with a person who was confirmed to have COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
All guests are requested to wear face masks and, according to the district, seniors will receive special face masks to wear during the ceremony.
The ceremony will be live streamed on the district’s Facebook page and seniors will receive a recording of the ceremony on CD.
Graduates recite the Pledge of Allegiance at the Hearne High School convocation ceremony on Friday in the Hearne High School Gym. 61 students from the class of 2019 were recognized during the ceremony, including Cheyenne Vinton, who died in 2016.
You can view more photos from the Hearne High School graduation
here.
