Hearne police on Monday were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left two men injured.
Authorities said Hearne officers responded to a call of gunshots being fired Monday at the Columbus Village apartments in the 800 block of South Riley Street in Hearne. Upon arrival, police learned two men had been shot. The two were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. The severity of their injuries were not known Monday afternoon.
Witnesses told police the shooter ran north after the shooting and was wearing brown clothing and a mask. The shooter had not been located by Monday afternoon, but Hearne police said officers did not think the public was at risk.
A second person thought to be involved was being interviewed by the Texas Rangers.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the Hearne Police Department.
This case is under investigation and police said more details would be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.