Law enforcement officials are searching for a man wanted in Grimes County on felony sexual assault against a child charges.
According to the Grimes County District Attorney’s Office, authorities are searching for 33-year-old Joseph “JoJo” Reyes, who is wanted on three warrants. The warrants include charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and prohibited sexual conduct.
Officials say Reyes has ties to Grimes County (particularly Bedias), Madison County and Burleson County. Anyone with information is asked to call Grimes County Crime Stoppers by calling 936-873-2000. Tips can be made anonymously and are eligible for cash reward.
Information may also be shared with the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office by calling 936-873-2151.
