Keller Cox was named head Yell Leader for the 2020-21 school year on Monday by the Texas Aggie Yell Leaders.
Cox, a senior construction science major from Houston, was a Junior Yell Leader in 2019-20 and is a member of the Corps of Cadets' Squadron 17. Cox is also a member of Aggie Men's Club and was a former member of Fish Aides and the Aggie Muster Committee.
In A&M's student elections in February, Cox received the most votes (7,008) of any candidate running for Senior Yell Leader.
