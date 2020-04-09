Brazos County health officials reported 11 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as the county’s total number of cases has increased to 108. Around the Brazos Valley, Madison County has reported its first case of the new coronavirus.
Brazos County health officials reported an eighth death from the virus, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized.
Officials also reported eight more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered to 22. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms
Brazos County medical officials have performed 1,777 tests for coronavirus, according to the Brazos County Health District.
There were nine patients hospitalized Wednesday — four less than Tuesday’s total. All 11 of the new cases reported
Wednesday were community spread, which accounts for 85 cases. Travel accounts for 23 cases.
A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline, offered in both English and Spanish, is available Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 979-361-5790.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 today at 4:30 p.m.
Other area counties
Madison County’s office of emergency management confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon. The patient is a woman in her 40s. She is not hospitalized and is self-quarantined at this time.
Washington County continues to have the second-most COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley. The Washington County Office of Emergency Management reported Wednesday the county has 26 coronavirus cases. One person has died, and three have recovered.
The Brenham school district has suspended its drive-thru meal sites for children after an employee was potentially exposed to COVID-19.
Milam County reported seven cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Grimes County has six cases, Burleson County has five, while Robertson and Leon counties each have two.
Statewide
Data released Wednesday showed there are at least 9,353 coronavirus cases in Texas, with 177 reported deaths and 1,491 patients hospitalized.
The first prisoner in the state has died after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice reported Wednesday. Shortly after announcing the death, the prison system said it was locking down 15 prisons where there have been positive cases.
Bartolo Infante, 72, was an inmate at the Telford Unit near Texarkana, TDCJ said in a statement. He tested positive for the virus Friday after being hospitalized for viral pneumonia. He died Tuesday. TDCJ said Infante was in medical isolation when he died and had preexisting medical conditions.
Infante’s death comes a day after the department reported the first death of an employee. Kelvin Wilcher, 49, was a correctional officer at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville and died Monday. Wilcher went to a Houston hospital April 1
and had a cardiac event, TDCJ said. He later tested positive for the virus. The prison system said it was under investigation whether his death was caused by COVID-19.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported no new cases Wednesday. The total number of cases there is 62, with one death. According to the health district, seven cases are hospitalized, with four in critical condition. There are 29 cases that have recovered, and 85 people are being actively monitored.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this report
