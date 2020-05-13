American Sign Language interpreter Sherri Roberts and Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan stand in front of the cameras while presenting an update on local COVID-19 cases during a press conference Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Brazos County Health District.
The Brazos County Health District reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county now has a total of 301 confirmed cases.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday. Eighteen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Health officials report 122 patients have recovered from the virus, which is the same number as Tuesday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There are 161 active cases in the county, 14 more than Tuesday, officials said. There have been 4,703 tests performed.
Five people are hospitalized, which is the same number as Tuesday’s total. Clusters account for 51.5% of cases, with community spread at 40.5%. Travel accounts for 8% of cases.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.