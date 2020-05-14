The Brazos County Health District reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county now has a total of 301 confirmed cases.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday. Eighteen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Health officials report 122 patients have recovered from the virus, which is the same number as Tuesday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There are 161 active cases in the county. There have been 4,703 tests performed, an increase of 189 over Tuesday.
Five people are hospitalized, which is the same number as Tuesday’s total. Clusters account for 51.5% of cases, with community spread at 40.5%. Travel accounts for 8% of cases.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Around the Brazos Valley, some counties saw an increase in those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Grimes County had an increase of 12 cases, all of them inmates with the Texas Department of Corrections, county officials said. There are now 54 cases in the county, with 12 who have recovered. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 272 tests have been performed in Grimes County. One person, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit, has died.
Milam County had two additional cases Wednesday, bringing the total there to 22. Sixteen people have recovered, and one person has died. There have been 239 tests performed there, the DSHS said. Robertson County also had an additional case, bringing the total there to six. Two people in Robertson County have recovered, and there have been 76 tests performed there, according to the DSHS.
Washington, Burleson, Leon and Madison counties remained at the same number as the previous day.
In Washington County, officials reported 179 cases. Eleven people are hospitalized, and 22 have died. Thirty-nine have recovered. Of those cases, 107 are connected to the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, officials said.
Burleson County remains at 16 cases, with three recoveries. There have been 126 tests there, the DSHS said. Leon County has nine cases with three recoveries. According to the DSHS, there have been 84 tests performed. Madison County has two cases with one recovery. Sixty-six tests have been performed there, the DSHS said.
Statewide
As of Wednesday, 42,403 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 1,355 since Tuesday. There were 25 deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,158. That number is an increase of about 2% over Tuesday. There are 1,676 people hospitalized in Texas, and 587,431 tests have been performed. According to the Texas Tribune, 49,259 tests were conducted Wednesday, the highest one-day total reported since the pandemic began.
Harris County had four additional deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total there to 183 deaths, the most of any county in Texas. There are 8,416 cases in Harris County.
Moore County in the Texas Panhandle continues to have the highest number of cases per capita. There are 23.90 cases per 1,000 people there. Nine people have died and 521 people have tested positive.
