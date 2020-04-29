Four men have been arrested in connection to the death of a Katy man whose body was found last week in Grimes County.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the four were arrested between Saturday and Tuesday in connection to the April 28, 2019, disappearance of 21-year-old Zulyr Kaleem. Kaleem’s body was found buried on land on Loblolly Lane in Todd Mission, officials said.
Jose Varela, 21, Austin Michael Walker, 21, and Eric Aguilar, 22, have been charged with capital murder. Gannon Gotlieb, 23, is charged with tampering with a human corpse, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Officials said Kaleem was last seen leaving a gym in Katy and was reported missing shortly thereafter. Authorities believe Kaleem was killed during a narcotics transaction.
Gotlieb has been booked into the Grimes County Jail, while Varela and Walker remain in the Harris County Jail without bond. Aguilar, who was arrested Tuesday, had not been booked into jail as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said while investigators assisted Houston-area agents in their work near Todd Mission, Harris County law enforcement and the Texas Rangers are handling the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.