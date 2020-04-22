The lake at Travis Bryan Municipal Park in Bryan will be drained as early as April 6. Once the lake is drained, it could take about three months to dry out and be ready for additional work as part of renovations to the park. The lake will be filled partially later this year so aquatic life can be re-established. The water surface in the lake will be increased to its full limits around late 2021 or early 2022.
Last week, the city of Bryan announced that the first phase of lake work at the regional park on Villa Maria Road is complete.
The city contracted SOLitude Lake Management to do two rounds of electrofishing at the lake. Through the process, workers relocated 5,207 fish farther downstream in the same watershed, according to a city news release. The fish included bass, crappie, catfish and sunfish.
The lake now will be allowed to dry out for several months so additional work can be done.
The city release said that a smell may come from the lake due to the sulfur and methane buildup in the remaining organic material and smaller fish that were not relocated.
