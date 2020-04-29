Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Brazos County on Tuesday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 188.
There were no new reported deaths from the virus. Sixteen people have died from the new coronavirus in Brazos County to date.
Medical officials said there are 86 active cases in the county, which is four more than Monday’s total. There have been 3,419 tests performed.
Two new patients have recovered from COVID-19; Brazos County’s total number of patients recovered is 86. Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and has been seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There were seven patients hospitalized Tuesday, which is the same as Monday’s total. No patients were discharged from the hospital. Clusters account for 47.9 percent of all cases. Community spread accounts for 41 percent. Travel accounts for 11.2 percent.
The Brazos County Health District will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with local medical officials. The press conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
In the Brazos Valley, Washington County is reporting 22 additional cases, making for 141, according to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management. There are 108 active cases in the county, with 18 recovered and 15 who have died.
Burleson County on Tuesday announced one new case — a woman in her 30s with known exposure. There are 12 cases in Burleson County, with two recovered. In Grimes County, there are 15 cases. Of those, four have recovered and two are hospitalized, officials said. There has been one death in Grimes County, which was an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit.
In Milam County, there are 14 cases. According to officials, two people — a man and a woman — are in a Temple hospital. A new case was reported Monday, and that person is hospitalized. One death has been reported. The Milam County Commissioners Court will have an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday to consider a new shelter-in-place order. Drive-thru testing is available in Milano at the fire station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for Milam County residents. Officials said a symptom of COVID-19 is required to receive a test. Call 512-883-2400 for an appointment.
Leon County is reporting five COVID-19 cases, and Madison and Robertson counties each report two.
Statewide, there are at least 26,171 people who have tested positive for coronavirus. There are 690 reported deaths and 1,682 patients who are hospitalized, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. At least 300,384 tests have been performed.
