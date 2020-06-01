Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Brazos County on Sunday, bringing the weekend’s total number of new cases to 13 and the county’s overall tally to 483 cases.
Fifteen Brazos County residents were hospitalized on Sunday, the highest number of hospitalizations since the coronavirus pandemic began with the county’s first reported case on March 17.
Of the county’s total number of cases, 281 are active, 183 people have recovered and 19 people have died. No new deaths were reported in the past week.
To be considered recovered, patients must be fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medicine, and it must be 10 days from the onset of symptoms.
In the past seven days, 45 new cases were reported in Brazos County; 113 cases were reported in the seven days prior, which included 45 staff members and residents of Parc at Traditions senior living facility who tested positive.
Brazos Valley
In Grimes County, officials reported seven new cases on Sunday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 122. Of those, 82 were state prison inmates, officials said. Fourteen patients have recovered in the county, 107 cases remain active, and one person has died.
Washington County continued to report 203 positive cases, with 26 deaths. Seventy-one people have recovered, and 106 cases remain active.
Burleson County on Saturday confirmed two recent inmates of the Burleson County Jail had tested positive, along with two current inmates and a jail staff member. The inmates have been isolated from the rest of the jail population, and the staff member is in self-quarantine at home, officials said. None of the three are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
The county’s total number of cases was at 24 over the weekend, and seven people have recovered.
Elsewhere in the Brazos Valley, Milam County remained at 28 confirmed cases; Robertson County reported seven overall cases; Leon County was at 10 cases; and Madison County was reporting eight cases overall.
Across the state, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 64,287 cases, with 1,672 fatalities on Sunday. An estimated 42,423 people have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.