Brazos County health officials reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 1,163.
The total number of new cases reported so far for the week is 382, the most cases reported in one week since the pandemic began in March. The county’s first COVID-19 case was reported March 17.
Of the county’s total cases, 575 remain active, 12 more than Thursday’s total; 563 people have recovered, 56 more than Thursday’s total.
There were 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, the most hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Two people were discharged from the hospital Friday.
Health officials said Friday that 12,227 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers — 41 more than Thursday’s total.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Saturday.
Brazos Valley
Area counties reported a combined 712 total cases, most of them in Grimes and Washington counties.
Grimes County’s 317 total cases include 240 positive tests related to the state prison system. On Friday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website noted a 62-year-old inmate at the Pack Unit prison in Navasota died after being hospitalized with the novel coronavirus in Bryan. It marks the second known death at the Pack Unit.
In Washington County, overall cases stood at 223 on Friday, with 28 deaths and 149 recoveries. Five people remained hospitalized, according to county figures.
Burleson County had 53 cases and 16 recoveries as of Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website. The number of cases was four more than the county was reporting on its website.
Milam County was reporting 57 cases, with 40 recoveries and one death. One Milam County resident remained in hospitalized.
Madison County had 25 positive cases, according to the state figures. Ten people had recovered.
In Robertson County, officials were reporting 24 cases, with nine recoveries.
Leon County had 13 cases and five recoveries, according to the numbers on the state website.
Statewide
Across the state Friday, 103,305 cases had been reported, with an estimated 35,836 active cases. For the first time Friday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state exceeded 3,000. As of Friday, 2,140 people had died from the illness in the state, according to figures posted on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
