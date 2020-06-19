Brazos County health officials reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of overall cases in the county to 1,163.
Of the total cases, 575 are considered active, 12 more than Thursday’s total; 540 people have recovered, which is 33 more than Thursday’s total.
There were 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized Friday, which is the most hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. Two people were discharged from the hospital Friday.
Health officials said Friday that 12,227 tests for COVID-19 have been administered by Brazos County health care providers, which is 41 more than Thursday’s total.
To date, 25 Brazos County residents have died after being treated for COVID-19. The latest death was reported Saturday.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 on Monday at 4:30 p.m. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.