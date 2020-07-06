Health officials reported Brazos County’s 34th death related to COVID-19 on Sunday, making it the ninth Brazos County resident to die from the illness in a 12-day period.
The news came as officials confirmed an additional 83 cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,484.
Officials said the death reported Sunday was a man in his 80s who had been hospitalized. No other details were released, per the Brazos County Health District’s policy on privacy. All of the Brazos County deaths have been people 50 or older, according to the health department.
Twenty-six Brazos County residents remained in area hospitals on Sunday for treatment related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, a drop of eight from the day before.
The occupancy of Brazos County hospitals was at 65% on Sunday, a decrease over Saturday’s 75%, with 67% of the county’s intensive care unit beds occupied.
Across the region that includes Brazos County as well as Madison, Robertson, Grimes, Burleson, Washington and Leon counties, 57 people were hospitalized for issues related to COVID-19, according to figures reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services; 177 hospital beds, including 14 intensive care unit beds, remained available.
There were 662 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County over the past seven days, a 14.5% increase from the 578 new cases reported in the prior seven-day period.
The number of active cases in the county was at 1,210 on Sunday, according to Health District officials.
Health care providers in Brazos County have performed 21,379 tests since the pandemic began, with the most recent positivity rate — the number of positive tests compared to the number of tests performed — at 49.31%, the highest to date. The prior week’s positivity rate was 6.98%.
Health District officials will provide an update on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The press conference can be viewed at theeagle.com.
Free COVID-19 testing will be offered at the Brazos County Expo on Tuesday and Wednesday. Anyone wanting to be tested will need to register starting the day before.
Tests are available for anyone over the age of 5, and appointments will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.
To make an appointment, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400. The Brazos County Expo is at 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
