The Brazos County Health District reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The county now has a confirmed total of 287 cases.
No new deaths were reported Tuesday. Eighteen people in Brazos County have died from the virus.
Health officials report 122 patients have recovered from the virus, which is two more than Monday’s total. A recovered patient is defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and is 10 days removed from the onset of symptoms.
There are 147 active cases in the county, seven more than Monday, officials said. There have been 4,514 tests performed.
Five people are hospitalized, which is one more than Monday’s total. Clusters account for 50.9% of cases, with community spread at 40.8%. Travel accounts for 8.4% of cases. Dr. Seth Sullivan, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority, said at Monday’s briefing there have been more familial clusters recently.
The health district will have its next news conference to provide updates on COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The news conference can be seen at theeagle.com or on our Facebook page.
Brazos Valley
Washington County reported 15 additional cases, bring the total to 179 there, county officials said. Eleven people are hospitalized, and 39 have recovered. Of those cases, 107 are connected to the Brenham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. In Washington County, 22 people have died.
Burleson and Grimes County officials each reported one additional case Tuesday. In Grimes County, there are 42 cases, with 10 recovered. Six have been hospitalized, with 190 tests performed. One person has died, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit.
According to Burleson County officials, there are now 16 cases there and three recoveries. The Texas Department of State Health Services said 96 tests have been performed there.
Madison, Leon, Milam and Robertson counties did not report any additional cases Tuesday.
Milam County has 20 cases, with 12 recovered and one death. The DSHS said 178 tests have been performed there. Madison County has three cases with two recoveries. Sixty tests have been performed there.
In Leon County, there are nine cases with three recoveries. According to the DSHS, 75 tests have been performed there. Robertson County reports five cases with two recoveries. The DSHS said 61 tests have been performed there.
Statewide
In Texas, 41,048 people have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, which is 1,179 more than Monday. There have been 1,133 Texans who have died, an increase of 33 over the previous day. There have been 538,172 tests administered in the state.
Harris County has the most cases in Texas, with 8,176. The DSHS reports 179 have died there. Per capita, Moore County in the Texas Panhandle has the highest, with 24.54 cases per 1,000 people. So far, 535 people have tested positive there, and nine have died.
