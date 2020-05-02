Health officials in Brazos County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 202 cases in the county.
There were no new deaths reported. Sixteen Brazos County residents have died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Brazos County Health District said 95 cases remain active and 91 people have recovered from the illness. Five patients with COVID-19 remained hospitalized on Friday.
Brazos County health providers have performed 3,697 tests for COVID-19, officials said Friday.
Elsewhere in the Brazos Valley, one additional case — a woman in her 60s with known exposure — of COVID-19 was announced Friday, bringing the total there to 13 cases. According to the Department of State Health Services, 56 have been tested. Robertson County also has a new case, a woman in her 20s who is self-quarantining, to bring the total there to four cases. Two cases are active, and two have recovered. The DSHS says 38 people have been tested there.
In Grimes County, a 20th case was announced Friday. That person, a man in his 50s, is hospitalized, Navasota city officials said. Five people have recovered and three are hospitalized. One person, an inmate at the Wallace Pack Unit, has died. The DSHS has tested 133 people in Grimes County. Leon County has one more case than Thursday, with six. According to the DSHS, 44 people have been tested.
In Washington County, no new cases were announced Friday. Seventeen people have died there, and 21 have recovered. There are five hospitalized in Washington County, where 223 people have been tested.
Madison County remains at one case, with 37 people tested, and Milam county remains at 16 cases. One person has died in Milam County, and 10 have recovered. The DSHS reports 77 people have been tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.