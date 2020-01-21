If you aren’t out of your seat and dancing in the aisles by the end of this week’s A&M Consolidated High School Choir production of Footloose, The Musical, then you have no music in your soul.
Footloose, The Musical is a 1998 show based on the popular 1984 film of the same name that featured incredible dancing by Kevin Bacon and a talented cast. No doubt, the performers in the Consolidated production will match if not exceed those movie performances.
Footloose, The Musical will be presented in the Consolidated High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Adult tickets are $10 to $13 at www.amchschoir.org or $15 at the door. Donations to the choir also are accepted.
Footloose is the story of Chicago teen Ren McCormack, who is forced to move with his mother to Bomont, a small town in the middle of nowhere. There, Ren discovers that the town forbids dancing at the insistence of the Rev. Shaw Moore. Along the way, Ren falls in love with the minister’s daughter, Ariel, and teaches Willard Hewitt, a cowboy with two left feet, how to dance. Their story is told through songs such as Holding Out for a Hero, I’m Free/Heaven Help Me, Let’s Hear it for the Boy and, of course, Footloose.
In the end, the dance ban is overturned and everybody cuts loose, footloose.
Music for Footloose, The Musical is by Tom Snow, and others, with lyrics by Dean Pitchford, with help from rocker Kenny Loggins. Book is by Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.
Starring in the Consolidated production are Toni West as Ren, Coleman Maxwell as Rev. Moore, Lauren Moore as Ariel and Bo Cochran as Willard.
Others in the cast are Libby Scott, Christina Williams, Ellie Hague, Jacob Lane, Grayson Soltis, Hattie Munoz, Miah Howard, Aubrey Stuart, Sarah Barrow, Luther Stover, Nico Macri, Race Morgan, Rayleigh Cade, Hudson Allen, Kallie Williams, Ashanti Williams, Georgia Carrino, Tawni Hudson, Claire McAdams, Macy Nugent, Allison Mendoza, Nicky Eggebrecht and Emare Contreras.
Also, Malcolm Craft, Claire Grace Franklin, Ella Goodwin, Katherine Hughes, Jordan Ingram, Ashton Jasperson, Samantha Kaspar, Emily Moore, Hannah Treider, Jamie Siegel, Austin Comte, Garrett Cryer, Emma Forman, Nico Macri, Kallie Williams, Gretchen Barrow, Emma Barrow, Madison Gunnik, Allison Mendoza, Hazel Schloss, Madison Stanfield, Alexander Stubblefield, Anna Townsend and Jazzmine Washington
Featured dancers are Amaya Bowman, Kenzie Colburn, Addison Gallagher, Erica Gritter, Genna Guerra, Cate Killingbeck, Mia Manness, Molly Steiner, Avery Theis, Emma Walton, Maddie Wilson and Jadyn Warner.
Kathryn Lys directs Footloose, The Musical.
