In her three years running track at Texas A&M, Jean Jenkins said she has twice heard stories from her father and brother about getting pulled over on the way to watch her compete.
Both times, she said, they were held out in the hot sun — once for more than an hour — only to be allowed to eventually continue their trips.
These stories always sat in the back of the distance runner’s mind when she set off to run around College Station.
Thursday, as the sun set next to Kyle Field, Jenkins said she found comfort surrounded by hundreds of A&M student-athletes, athletics administrators, coaches and community members as they walked around the campus peacefully chanting “Black lives matter” and “Beat the hell out of hate.”
This Unity Walk, sponsored by the A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, was a chance for those who compete wearing maroon and white to know they have a say in the community and world in which they live.
“For a long time, with things that have gone on in this country with police brutality and things that have happened to African Americans, as student-athletes we sometimes didn’t feel like we had a voice,” A&M graduate linebacker Keeath Magee said.
In slightly more than 48 hours, members of the SAAC spawned the idea, took it to administration and executed the walk, which began at the 12th Man statue. The march then processed around the Memorial Student Center and Simpson Drill Field, returning back at the statue.
As they walked, Magee, Jenkins and Aggie soccer player Karlina Sample lead chants, which included the name of George Floyd, who died on May 25, under the knee of a former Minneapolis police officer.
After returning to the 12th Man statue, those attending were asked to observe an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence, in honor of the time Floyd was restrained on the ground. Most took a knee in respect of the moment.
“Imagine being admired on game day, but being feared the moment the game is over,” women’s basketball player Ciera Johnson challenged the crowd in a speech.
“This is our chance to make a difference and to stand for something bigger than ourselves and sports,” she continued. “We all have a voice and our voices must be heard. We are the future and what we do now will impact the lives of generations to come.”
As a white athlete, SAAC president and distance runner Rachel Bernardo emphasized to those gathered the importance of starting difficult conversations with persons of color around them and listen to their experiences.
“I think it’s been really great to be there for them and be of service in any way I can and help them get their message across, because, right now, my voice isn’t the one that needs to be heard,” Bernardo said. “I need to use my privilege to amplify.”
Among the many in attendance was football head coach Jimbo Fisher, women’s basketball head coach Gary Blair, volleyball head coach Bird Kuhn, soccer head coach G. Guerrieri, tennis head coach Steve Denton and men’s golf head coach J.T. Higgins.
Fisher said the past few weeks have been time for him to hear the experiences of his black players.
“It’s been very educational,” Fisher said. “People say I talk a lot and I talk fast. Well, I haven’t done much talking. I’ve done a lot of listening and trying to learn as much as I possibly can and trying to help put applicable things together that can help make the change in which these young men and young ladies are trying to get going. It’s amazing how many great ideas they have.”
Administrators present were athletic director Ross Bjork, deputy athletics director Justin Moore and senior associate athletics director Joe Fields, among others.
“They revealed their character and it is truly inspiring,” Fields said. “It’s just a pleasure to be a part of it and play a little part in their journey, but ultimately this is all them and all their passion and we’re just trying to support them as best we can.”
To close out the evening, event organizers asked those present to register to vote with resources provided on site.
The walk, in total, only lasted about half an hour. But as Jenkins looked into the sunset, recollecting the events of the evening, a smile crept across her face.
“It is beautiful, because events like these and moments like these show that people do support us,” Jenkins said. “People don’t just support me because I’m black. They support the fact that we are a community and we are a family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.