Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp has pledged to donate $100,000 toward a statue honoring Matthew Gaines, a former slave who settled in Texas after emancipation and became Washington County’s first black state senator.
According to Texas A&M System spokesman Laylan Copelin, Sharp will donate the funds toward the creation of the statue honoring Gaines, who was instrumental in the 12th Texas Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 276. That bill created the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Texas under the Land Grant College Act of 1862, also known as the Morrill Act.
Sharp offered a few years ago to pledge $25,000 toward the monument, and increased his offer to $100,000 this week, Copelin said.
The Matthew Gaines Initiative has been raising funds for the statue’s creation in recent years, estimating the cost to be about $350,000. A KBTX story published Wednesday stated the initiative was about $150,000 short of its goal. According to a website for the initiative, the funds would allow students to commission, construct and maintain a statue honoring Gaines and the 12th Texas Legislature on the College Station campus.
An art exhibit earlier this year at Texas A&M honored Gaines’ early life and political career.
“When people think of the founding of this country in general, and about the founding of Texas A&M, they may not think of someone who looks like me or like others celebrated during Black History Month — and that’s exactly what we’re trying to pinpoint — that no matter your race, gender, ethnicity or how you look, you can make a lasting impact at Texas A&M University,” student Erica Pauls, who is president of the Matthew Gaines Initiative, said in February.
For more information, visit studentaffairs.tamu.edu/students/matthew-gaines-statue/.
